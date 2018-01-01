Kelly Osbourne celebrates one year of sobriety with heartfelt post

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about staying sober during one of the "hardest years" of her life.

The 33-year-old took to social media on Thursday (09Aug18) to celebrate the milestone and opened up about taking time away from the limelight to cope with her addiction battle.

In the lengthy post, the star admitted she neglected her own health during a "dark" period, during which she worked non-stop.

"This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time (to) share that with you guys," Osbourne shared on Instagram. "To cut a long story short, things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself.

"Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project, so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me."

Osbourne revealed she took a break to "give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f**k I really am without a camera in my face" and thanked her family, brother Jack and parents Sharon and Ozzy, for being there for her.

"I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment," she wrote. "He has held my hand throughout this whole process.

"Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me. I could not have done this without there love and support. I can’t believe It’s been a year!!!"

Kelly, who has battled addiction for years, spoke about her experiences last month following Demi Lovato's alleged drug overdose drama, which led to a two-week hospital stay for the pop star.

"I can only share about what I've been through and what I know from myself, and that is relapse is one the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the programme and turned their life around," Kelly said during an interview on U.K. chat show Loose Women.