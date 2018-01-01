Kim Kardashian hid Kris Humphries wedding rings from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian hid her left hand from Kanye West during an encounter shortly after becoming Mrs. Kris Humphries, because the sight of her wedding rings left the rapper "heartbroken".

The Flashing Lights hitmaker has made no secret of his longtime crush on Kim, and the reality TV star admits she could see how upset he was when they ran into one another at an awards show afterparty two weeks after she tied the knot with basketball player Kris in August, 2011.

Kim reveals she already knew her second marriage was a big mistake, and catching up with Kanye only made it glaringly obvious how unhappy she was in the union.

"I realised that I f**ked up pretty soon (after the wedding)," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty shared during an interview on Los Angeles radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood.

Kim explains both she and Kanye had headed to the SoHo House club separately after the event, and he ended up joining her at her table, where they began chatting.

"I had my big ring on because I was married, so I'm, like, talking with my ring (on my left hand) and I talk (gesture) with my hands a lot, so I'm talking and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just, like, get heartbroken," she recalled of the 20.5-carat diamond Kris had proposed with. "So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke... with one hand (sic)."

Kim is adamant she and Kanye's relationship was strictly platonic at the time, but it was enough to make her doubt her marriage to Kris, which she infamously pulled the plug on 72 days after exchanging vows.

She continued, "Nothing went down, nothing happened (with Kanye), but then I went to New York and started filming (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) and I was like, 'You're right, I'm miserable, I made the wrong decision.'"

Kanye finally got his chance to romance Kim in 2012, and they wed in May, 2014.

The couple is now parents to three children - two-year-old son Saint, and daughters North, five, and six-month-old Chicago, and Kim's mum Kris Jenner recently claimed their relationship is stronger than ever after overcoming a few "hiccups" in the past year.