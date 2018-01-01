Idris Elba attached to big screen adaptation of Ghetto Cowboy

Idris Elba looks set to star in and produce his next film project, Ghetto Cowboy.

Based on Gregory Neri’s 2011 novel of the same name, Ghetto Cowboy tells the story of Cole, a city kid who is forced to go and live with his estranged father Harp, to be played by Elba, an urban cowboy, in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dan Walser and Ricky Staub have adapted Neri’s book into a screenplay, with Staub also stepping behind the camera to make his directorial debut.

Elba will be co-producing the project with his Green Door Pictures company.

The Luther star has been producing since 2011, working on both projects he stars in as well as other films and TV shows. He’s also making the move into directing, with his debut feature, Yardie, hitting cinemas later this month (Aug18) following a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Before he starts work on Ghetto Cowboy, the British actor can be seen in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, opposite franchise favourites Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The sometime DJ will also be gracing the small screen in Turn Up Charlie, a TV series about a struggling DJ and confirmed bachelor tasked with taking care of his famous best friend's problem-child daughter.

And on Friday (10Aug18), bookies slashed his odds at becoming the next James Bond after Training Day director Antoine Fuqua backed him as the new 007. Betfair made him the new 2/1 favourite to replace Daniel Craig in the role, overtaking former favourites Tom Hardy and James Norton.

"Idris could do it if he was really tight and in shape. He doesn't look 45. No one would even know," Fuqua said, after claiming Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has probably wanted a black Bond for years.