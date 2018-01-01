Eva Longoria lost dog two days before giving birth

Eva Longoria's husband Jose didn't want to tell her about her ill dog because he was scared she would "go into labour".

The former Desperate Housewives star revealed on Instagram in June (18) that her pet dog Jinxy had passed away at the age of 15 following a stroke, and less than a week later, she announced that she had given birth to her first child, a boy named Santiago Enrique Baston, with husband Jose Baston.

In an interview for U.K. TV show Lorraine on Friday (10Aug18), the actress, who was promoting her movie Dog Days, said they were so close that Jose was worried about telling her so near to her due date.

"Two days before I gave birth I lost my Maltese that I had for 15 years. It was very hard," she said. "My husband didn't even want to tell me how sick he was because he thought I was going to go into labour. That's how close my dog and I were. It was really hard."

The promotional duties for the film mark her return to work following Santiago's birth, and she admitted it was weird to get glammed up again.

"I was breastfeeding and this was the first time I've done hair and make-up and I think my baby was looking at me going, 'Who is this woman, where's my mum?'" she joked.

Speaking about her appearance, she added, "I have a long way to go. He was fully cooked, so I just kept getting bigger and bigger. So it looks like I look great because I was so big so now it's definitely going to take some effort to get back to the way I was."

In the one of the movie's scenes, the 43-year-old dances to Spice Girls' track Wannabe, and she had to tell her good pal Victoria Beckham when she saw the final cut.

"When we shot it there was no music, we were just pretending, we'll put the music in later, just dance. It wasn't until I saw the story until I saw what song they put and I was like, 'No way, I have to tell Victoria,'" she explained.