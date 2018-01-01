Chloe Grace Moretz wishes I Love You, Daddy would disappear

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz wants to wipe I Love You, Daddy from her resume after the film was caught up in comedian/director Louis CK's sexual misconduct scandal.

The 21-year-old star, who has openly declared herself a proud feminist in the past, played the teenage daughter of a television writer, played by Louis, who is seduced by a much older film director, portrayed by John Malkovich.

I Love You, Daddy premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada last September, but the film never made it to theatres because it was pulled ahead of its official wide theatrical release after Louis was exposed as a serial masturbator in a New York Times expose, published in November (17).

Several women came forward with allegations about the comedian's seedy behaviour.

Now Chloe wishes she'd never made the film.

"I think it should just kind of go away, honestly," she told The New York Times.

Louis bought back the rights to the film from The Orchard distribution company shortly after his sex scandal surfaced and in light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual assault and harassment, Chloe doesn't think it's appropriate for the movie to be released in theatres or on pay-per-view.

"I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now," she explains. "Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear. But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real."

This is the first time Chloe has spoken directly about the I Love You, Daddy drama, which critics panned for its underage sex storyline, calling it disturbing and inappropriate.

She also shied away from commenting about the film when Louis' masturbation bombshell dropped.

"I could single in and talk about my experience, but I think it’s more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole," she told Variety at the time, side-stepping her thoughts on working with Louis C.K.

The 50-year-old comedian was accused by female comics and other work colleagues of masturbating while conducting business.