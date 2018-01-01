Jessica Alba's The Honest Company employees breastfeed with dignity

Jessica Alba has transformed her The Honest Company offices into a haven for new mums and dads.

The actress and entrepreneur, who launched the ethical consumer goods company in 2011, made it a point to honour families in the workplace by offering generous maternity and paternity leave to parents, with mums given four months paid leave, and dads two.

Jessica also wanted to pad the transition from time off to office work, explaining her employees aren't pressured to take up their complete workload right away.

“As they ease back into work, maybe it doesn’t start full-time; maybe it’s three days a week until they get their childcare together or they feel more comfortable," the Sin City star explained at the BlogHer18 Creator’s Summit in New York this week (ends10Aug18). "We work with them on that.

"I also built a really beautiful nursing space in our office with pumps and refrigerators and couches. So they (new mums) can do it all with dignity. (Breastfeeding) is something that should be celebrated, not shameful."

Jessica, who is a nursing mother herself, feels it is important to use her platform as a famous person to inspire other women.

“I didn’t realise until about three years ago how important it is for women to see someone like me," she shared. "My parents were teenagers when they got pregnant. They had three jobs each my whole life, but I had the capacity to dream and think that I could eventually be a leading lady, and that people like me would want to be represented on the big screen.

"Listen, I didn’t have agencies lining up to work with me - I had everyone telling me no way. I just pushed through and I made it happen. And I think that representation now as a business leader is just as important."