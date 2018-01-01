Katherine Heigl has ‘mixed feelings’ about her risque photoshoots

Katherine Heigl has “mixed feelings” when she looks back on the risque magazine photoshoots she’s taken part in.

The actress first rose to fame playing Izzie Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy between 2005 and 2010, and is also a rom-com regular having starred in flicks like Knocked Up, 27 Dresses and The Ugly Truth. Recalling sexy magazine shoots she took part in when she was younger, Katherine is adamant she doesn’t entirely regret such experiences. However, she’d rather the photos stayed hidden from her three children.

“I have absolutely done things like scantily clad photos for Maxim magazine, I have used my body, I have used my physicality, and I have mixed feelings about that,” she explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. “Sometimes I look at it and go, ‘Well, I’m glad I did that, because those days are gone!’ And other times, when people walk up to me while my children are with me and ask me to sign those photos, I go, ‘Oh God, not these, not now.’ I don’t want my kids to see that.”

The Emmy-winner’s latest venture has seen her join the cast of Suits, following the departures of stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Playing Samantha Wheeler, Katherine is relishing her latest role as she approaches 40 years old.

“I thought ageing in Hollywood was going be this giant disaster, and then suddenly it didn't turn out to be so bad,” the star considered. “Instead, I'm playing women that I'm far more interested in than the women I was playing in my twenties - I’m playing women I'd actually want to be.”