Kim Kardashian suffers with hangover after celebrating Kylie Jenner turning 21

Kim Kardashian suffered with a huge hangover after celebrating her little sister Kylie Jenner turning 21.

The 37-year-old shared a series of pictures and videos to social media on Thursday (09Aug18), documenting the star-studded bash for her millions of followers.

Along with husband Kanye West and sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall, Kim and Kylie partied with momager Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, rapper Nicki Minaj, model Winnie Harlow, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd and comedian Dave Chapelle, who performed an impromptu set at the party with Kylie's rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin were also among the guests, as well as Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Friends and family were treated to personalised cups and a pink ball pool at the Barbie-themed party, and Kim, who wore a custom-made Yeezy pink dress for the occasion, seemingly partied a little too hard.

"OK guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover," Kim explained on her Instagram Story on Friday (10Aug18). "And it's an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get it in. There's no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning. The gym does not care."

"I feel good about myself when I'm in shape," she added. "So I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way."

In one of Kim's clips shared on Instagram and Snapchat, she and Kylie take it in turns swigging alcohol straight from a bottle, with the mother-of-three making a face after taking a sip.

Before the bash at Delilah, Kylie celebrated her milestone birthday with a family dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

However, the party was briefly halted when fitness model Tammy Hembrow reportedly needed medical attention.

According to photos obtained by The Blast, the Instagram star is seen face down on the stretcher and surrounded by paramedics, who rushed the mother-of-two to hospital, where she is said to be recovering.