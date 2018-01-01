Taylor Lautner at sister's bedside after heart operation

Taylor Lautner celebrated his sister's successful heart operation with a sweet snap on social media.

The 26-year-old actor shared a photo of his younger sister Makena after her heart procedure at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Friday (10Aug18).

“2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more,” Taylor captioned the photo on Instagram, which shows him kissing Makena on her forehead. “You are much braver than I @makenalautner.. Love you so.”

The 20-year-old previously revealed on her Instagram that she has tachycardia, which she described as a condition that causes “her heart rate to go over 300+ bpm.” She has undergone one other surgery for the condition.

“2nd heart procedure was a huge success! It couldn’t have gone any better,” Makena also shared on Instagram on Friday. “God answered 3 years of prayers today more than any of us could have ever dreamt of.”

Taylor later posted an Instagram Story of Makena leaving the hospital with the words: "And she’s free."

Back in July, the Twilight star shared an adorable childhood photo of himself with his little sister for her birthday.

“Happy 20th BIRTHDAY to this cool cucumber who inspires me every single day. One day I hope to grow up as cool as you. Love you more @makenalautner,” he wrote.

It's been a tough year so far for the actor, as he lost his beloved 13-year-old dog Roxy in February.

Posting a photo of himself holding the pup in the air, he wrote: "Roxy, my family surprised me with you on the set of sharkboy and lavagirl in 2004. You have brought me so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years. I’ll miss you every day but I’ll take those memories with me everywhere I go.

“I love you," he concluded the heartbreaking post.