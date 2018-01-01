Ruby Rose deletes Twitter account after Batwoman backlash

Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter account after receiving a barrage of criticism for being cast as superhero Batwoman.

The Orange is the New Black star was unveiled as TV's new superhero earlier this week (begs06Aug18), and will make her first appearance as the character, a lesbian also known as Kate Kane, during The CW network's annual DC 'Arrowverse' crossover TV event in December (18), before fronting her own standalone series.

Since the announcement, Ruby has faced criticism on social media, with comic book fans slamming the actress for not being Jewish - as the character, Kate Kane is of that religion - and some even claimed the actress wasn't gay enough to play a lesbian superhero.

The 32-year-old tried to defend herself against the hate but seemingly decided enough was enough and deleted her Twitter account on Saturday (11Aug18).

Before pulling the plug, she wrote: "Where on earth did “Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman” come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with “she’s too gay” how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change."

She has also disabled comments on her Instagram posts in an effort to reduce the online backlash.

Ruby's casting as Batwoman is set to make her the first openly gay lead in a live-action superhero series, and before she faced harsh criticism from fans, the star raved about the project on social media.

"The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honoured," the Australian-born actress wrote on Instagram. "I'm also an emotional wreck... because this is a childhood dream."