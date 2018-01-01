Chloe Grace Moretz is sick of learning all about ex's love life on social media

Chloe Grace Moretz is tired of social media alerts that link her to snaps of her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and his new love.

The actress and Brooklyn ended their on-off,18-month romance in April (18), and now she has to deal with the heartbreak while watching her former lover's every romantic move as he moves on with model Lexi Wood.

"Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged. And every major publication is verified," she tells the Sunday Times magazine. "So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things."

Asked if she had anything to say about Brooklyn, Chloe added, "I want nothing to be said... I'm not a big fan of PDAs (public displays of affection) in general (and) I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out."

Candid throughout the magazine chat, Chloe also opened up about the time she thought long and hard about a boob job after she was encouraged to boost her breast size for a film role.

It's unclear what movie the actress was making at the time, but she admits the boosted bra 'gift' wasn't something she was thrilled about.

Now 21, the young star reveals she felt more than a little insecure when she spotted the item hanging in her trailer.

"I was like, 'Where did these come from?' she tells the magazine. "Those little things were insidious.

"Even though you can brush them off, you still internalise them. They make you question yourself and think, 'Well, maybe I am unhappy with the size of my breasts'."

The 5th Wave star admits she has been comparing herself to other Hollywood actresses her entire life: "I’ve had to look at Hollywood... The people I’ve been comparing myself to are people who are not real."

And she admits she has turned down movie roles because wasn't prepared to play the pretty, sexy sidekick.

"I choose the roles that connect to me the most. I’m a very strong woman... I couldn’t just be a girlfriend. Oh my God. Literally, no way."