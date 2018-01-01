Chris Pratt's romance with Katherine Schwarzenegger heats up

Chris Pratt's romance with Katherine Schwarzenegger is heating up.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World star stepped out in almost matching denim outfits with the 28-year-old author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver on Friday (10Aug18).

The couple had a late dinner at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles, and Chris was all smiles as they were photographed outside.

According to E! News, they dined on tomato soup dumplings, Thai shrimp and tuna poke and fillet with a group of friends from Zoe Church.

Chris and Katherine were spotted attending the annual Zoe Conference at the Wiltern Theatre on Saturday, and the pair put on a loved-up display, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star seen whispering in her ear, and touching the small of her back.

The actor has been spotted several times together with the author since they first sparked romance rumours back in June, when they were photographed on a romantic picnic near Santa Barbara, California.

And their relationship turned serious when Katherine met Chris' five-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Earlier this week (ends13Aug18), Chris and Katherine were spotted having dinner at her mother Maria Shriver's house, and a source told E! News that the journalist and philanthropist has high hopes for her daughter's new relationship.

"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch. They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly," the source added.