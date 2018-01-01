Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Riverdale dominate Teen Choice Awards

- NEWS
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and hit TV series Riverdale won top prizes at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (12Aug18).
The stars of the dino blockbuster, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, were awarded Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress, while small-screen drama Riverdale was named Choice TV Drama Series. The stars of the popular show, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, were awarded Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress and Choice TV Villain was given to Mark Consuelos.
Other big winners included Love, Simon, which was chosen as Choice Comedy Movie and earned an accolade for Nick Robinson as Choice Breakout Star.
The Greatest Showman also received notable prizes - including Choice Drama Movie Actor and Actress for Zac Efron and Zendaya and Choice Drama Movie. Choice Action TV Show went to The Flash and Millie Bobby Brown was chosen as Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.
In music, the big winners were Camila Cabello and 5 Seconds of Summer, who won three awards each, followed by Shawn Mendes with two.
The fan-voted event, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles, was hosted by Nick Cannon and featured performances by Meghan Trainor and Khalid. Prizes handed out to stars across TV, film and music were presented by Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale and Noah Cyrus.
The complete list of winners for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards is as follows:
Choice Action Movie: Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Black Panther
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Choice Fantasy Movie: Coco
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Carrie Fisher — Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Drama Movie: The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actor: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie: Love, Simon
Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Summer Movie: Incredibles 2
Choice Summer Movie Actor: Chris Pratt — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Choice Summer Movie Actress: Bryce Dallas Howard — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Choice Movie Villain: Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther
Choice Breakout Movie Star: Nick Robinson — Love, Simon
Choice MovieShip: Zac Efron and Zendaya — The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Choice Action TV Show: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin — The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show: The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Choice Animated TV Show: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Choice Reality TV Show: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Choice Throwback TV Show: Friends
Choice TV Personality: Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
Choice Summer TV Show: So You Think You Can Dance
Choice Summer TV Star: Olivia Holt — Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice TV Villain: Mark Consuelos - Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Show: On My Block
Choice Breakout TV Star: Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale
Choice Male Artist: Louis Tomlinson
Choice Female Artist: Camila Cabello
Choice Music Group: 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: The Chainsmokers
Choice Latin Artist: CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons
Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – Havana
Choice Song: Male Artist: Ed Sheeran – Perfect
Choice Song: Group: 5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood
Choice Collaboration: Zac Efron & Zendaya – Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
Choice Summer Song: Back to You – Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Female Artist: Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group: 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Tour: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour
Choice Pop Song: Shawn Mendes — In My Blood
Choice Country Song: Bebe Rexha — Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui — All Night
Choice Latin Song: Liam Payne and J Balvin — Familiar
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: Khalid and Normani — Love Lies
Choice Rock/Alternative Song: Imagine Dragons — Whatever It Takes
Choice Breakout Artist: Khalid
Choice Next Big Thing: Jackson Wang
Choice Female Web Star: Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star:The Dolan Twins
Choice Comedy Web Star: Liza Koshy
Choice Music Web Star: Erika Costell
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star: James Charles
Choice Twit: Anna Kendrick
Choice Instagrammer: Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter: Ariana Grande
Choice YouTuber: Liza Koshy
Choice Muser: Mackenzie Ziegler
Choice Style Icon: Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie: Lauren Jauregui
Choice Male Hottie: Cole Sprouse
Choice Liplock: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Choice Hissy Fit: Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale
Choice Scene Stealer: Vanessa Morgan — Riverdale
Choice Comedian:The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete: LeBron James
Choice Female Athlete: Serena Williams
Choice Dancer: Maddie Ziegler
Choice Video Game: Fortnite
Choice Model: Gigi Hadid
Choice Fandom: #BTSArmy
Choice International Artist: BTS