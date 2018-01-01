Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Riverdale dominate Teen Choice Awards

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and hit TV series Riverdale won top prizes at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (12Aug18).

The stars of the dino blockbuster, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, were awarded Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress, while small-screen drama Riverdale was named Choice TV Drama Series. The stars of the popular show, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, were awarded Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress and Choice TV Villain was given to Mark Consuelos.

Other big winners included Love, Simon, which was chosen as Choice Comedy Movie and earned an accolade for Nick Robinson as Choice Breakout Star.

The Greatest Showman also received notable prizes - including Choice Drama Movie Actor and Actress for Zac Efron and Zendaya and Choice Drama Movie. Choice Action TV Show went to The Flash and Millie Bobby Brown was chosen as Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.

In music, the big winners were Camila Cabello and 5 Seconds of Summer, who won three awards each, followed by Shawn Mendes with two.

The fan-voted event, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles, was hosted by Nick Cannon and featured performances by Meghan Trainor and Khalid. Prizes handed out to stars across TV, film and music were presented by Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale and Noah Cyrus.

The complete list of winners for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards is as follows:

Choice Action Movie: Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Black Panther

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Choice Fantasy Movie: Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Carrie Fisher — Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Drama Movie: The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actor: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie: Love, Simon

Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Summer Movie: Incredibles 2

Choice Summer Movie Actor: Chris Pratt — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Summer Movie Actress: Bryce Dallas Howard — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Movie Villain: Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star: Nick Robinson — Love, Simon

Choice MovieShip: Zac Efron and Zendaya — The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Choice Action TV Show: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin — The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show: The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Choice Animated TV Show: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Choice Reality TV Show: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Choice Throwback TV Show: Friends

Choice TV Personality: Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle

Choice Summer TV Show: So You Think You Can Dance

Choice Summer TV Star: Olivia Holt — Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice TV Villain: Mark Consuelos - Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Show: On My Block

Choice Breakout TV Star: Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale

Choice Male Artist: Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist: Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group: 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist: CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – Havana

Choice Song: Male Artist: Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Choice Song: Group: 5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood

Choice Collaboration: Zac Efron & Zendaya – Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song: Back to You – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist: Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group: 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song: Shawn Mendes — In My Blood

Choice Country Song: Bebe Rexha — Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui — All Night

Choice Latin Song: Liam Payne and J Balvin — Familiar

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: Khalid and Normani — Love Lies

Choice Rock/Alternative Song: Imagine Dragons — Whatever It Takes

Choice Breakout Artist: Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing: Jackson Wang

Choice Female Web Star: Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star:The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star: Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star: Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star: James Charles

Choice Twit: Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer: Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter: Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber: Liza Koshy

Choice Muser: Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Style Icon: Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie: Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie: Cole Sprouse

Choice Liplock: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Choice Hissy Fit: Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer: Vanessa Morgan — Riverdale

Choice Comedian:The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete: LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete: Serena Williams

Choice Dancer: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Video Game: Fortnite

Choice Model: Gigi Hadid

Choice Fandom: #BTSArmy

Choice International Artist: BTS