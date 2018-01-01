Lindsay Lohan sorry for #MeToo movement outburst

Lindsay Lohan has apologised for slighting the #MeToo movement.

The actress upset feminists and anti-harassment activists when she suggested that women who wait years to share past abuse stories "look weak".

The 32-year-old Mean Girls star told The Times, "If it (abuse or harassment) happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report."

She then added, "I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

On Sunday (12Aug18), Lohan started back-pedalling, apologising for her comments.

A statement issued to People magazine reads: "I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times.

"The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused."

Lindsay continued: "I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."