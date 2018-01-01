Anna Kendrick fuels mock Ryan Reynolds feud at Teen Choice Awards

Anna Kendrick continued her fake feud with Ryan Reynolds during her acceptance speech at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (12Aug18).

As the actress took to the stage at The Forum in California to accept the award for Choice Comedy Movie Actress for Pitch Perfect 3, the show's announcer revealed that she had also been voted the winner for Choice Twit, or the best celebrity to follow on Twitter, beating out the likes of Ryan, Chrissy Teigen, Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, and Mindy Kaling.

During her acceptance speech, she singled out the Deadpool star, saying, "I have so much fun on Twitter, and I know that Mindy and Kumail and (others) were nominated, and also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan! I beat you! Stay in your lane!"

Their mock feud and ongoing humourous war of words began in June when Ryan's wife and Anna's A Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively shared a poster for their upcoming movie on social media and wrote in the caption, "@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??"

The competition between Anna and Ryan, who starred opposite each other in 2014 horror comedy The Voices, ramped up from there, with Anna writing, "So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this," and he seemed to accept that Anna would steal his wife from him by replying, "I'll miss you both."

When asked about the feud at San Diego's Comic-Con in August, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight that he didn't want to lose Blake to the actress.

"I know a lot of guys that would be fine with that, but not me. I would like to hang onto her," the actor responded. "Yeah, please, let’s not do that. ... I mean, she’d be well taken care of with Anna, though. I think she’s got the goods, yeah, but no, access denied."