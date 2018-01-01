Lena Dunham shares list of her and Jack Antonoff's dream baby names

Lena Dunham has shared a list of potential baby names she once compiled with ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff.

The couple split up in January (18) following a five-year relationship, but they appear to have remained close, with the Girls creator going on to share an Instagram snap of the pair captioned: "Best friends 4ever," a few months later. And Lena evidently isn't afraid to poke fun at her former flame, having taken to Twitter to unveil a selection of the duo's dream baby names, to her 5.6 million followers.

"Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015," the actress wrote on Monday (13Aug). "I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested “Carrot” over and over... Love u!!!"

Other names in the running included: Oz, Kelly, Na, Ricki Lee, Jacki, Eddy, Joy and Sara Lee. Zavie, Toni, Camilla, Loretta, Rah, Shogo, Clare and Gracious also featured.

Earlier this year, Lena revealed that she underwent a hysterectomy aged 31, after suffering with endometriosis, a condition which causes intense pain as the uterine lining tissue grows outside the uterus, for almost two decades.

In an essay for American Vogue, the 32-year-old admitted that while she struggled in the aftermath of the surgery, she now feels positive about the prospect of becoming a mother one day.

“I may have felt choiceless before but I know that I have choices now. Soon I’ll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs,” she wrote. “Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might. But I wanted that stomach, I wanted to know what nine months of complete togetherness could feel like.

"I was meant for the job, but I didn’t pass the interview. And that’s OK,” the star insisted.