Seth Rogen reluctant to give up puzzle hobbies for kids

Seth Rogen and his filmmaker wife Lauren Miller Rogen are hesitant to start a family because they know their laidback lifestyles will be forever changed if they have a child.

The Pineapple Express star admits the couple, which wed in 2011, has frequently discussed the idea of having a baby, but it isn't something either of them is particularly drawn to.

"We're open to it," Seth tells fellow actor Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. "It's an active conversation... It's like, we talk about it... (but) it stresses me (out), it seems like a lot..."

"I honestly think I would be good at it (fatherhood)... (but) it's mostly just a lifestyle thing...," continues the 36 year old, who has become famous as a stoner icon.

"It's funny, it's one of those things that became a passive decision, and now became more, just due to age, an active decision. We've gone from people who just haven't had kids to people who don't have kids, and it honestly makes it more fun in some ways, 'cause we're just like..., we can just do whatever we want - not that we do that much, but even doing nothing. The amount of nothing we do would be marvelled at...!"

Seth reveals he and Lauren enjoy simple hobbies during their downtime, and they worry about having to give them up if they decide to have a baby.

"Me and my wife did a puzzle for eight hours straight the other day while just watching (TV crime drama) Peaky Blinders," he explains. "If you have kids, that's like, psychotic to think about! I've been building a Lego Ghostbusters thing just for weeks, and if you have kids, you can't do that - your kid will destroy it! It will get all f**ked up! It's just one of the million things you can't do..."

He adds, "It's gone from just being stuff we do to stuff we actively appreciate, and we do honestly look at each other a lot and are like, 'If we had kids, we could not be doing what we're doing right now!'"

Despite their reluctance to start a family, Seth and Lauren's friends and relatives are still trying to convince them to reconsider.

"A lot of people do (try to convince us to have kids), because they seem to like their kids!" he chuckles. "It's like if there's a movie that is good, you want people to see it. People get joy from it (being parents), and they feel as though I don't get that joy, and I appreciate that (but) I'm pretty at peace!"