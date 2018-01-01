Oliver Stone & Benicio Del Toro reteam for White Lies

Oscar winners Oliver Stone and Benicio Del Toro are teaming up again for a new movie drama.

The Born of the 4th of July director and Sicario star Del Toro have signed on for White Lies, which Stone will adapt from his own screenplay.

Set in New York, the drama will follow a struggling husband and father's desperate attempts to free himself from his troubled upbringing.

Production is scheduled to begin in New York in the spring (19), according to Deadline.

Stone and Del Toro previously worked together on 2012 thriller Savages.

The actor, who has already had a busy year on the big screen in Sicario 2: Day Of The Soledado, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will next be seen in Ben Stiller's new limited cable series Escape At Dannemora.

Meanwhile, Stone most recently produced and directed TV interview series The Putin Interviews. His last movie was 2016's Snowden, which starred Joseph Gordon Levitt as whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The filmmaker had planned to work on Guantanamo with The Weinstein Company, but he pulled out of the project last year (17) as the sex assault scandal surrounding company boss Harvey Weinstein reared up.

Allegations surfaced about the movie mogul's alleged predatory behaviour towards young actresses and journalists as a long list of women came forward with stories of sexual harassment and even rape.

After first defending Weinstein, Stone backtracked and revealed he had refused to work with the producer.

"After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape," Stone wrote in a Facebook post in October (17). "I'll therefore recuse myself from the Guantanamo series as long as the Weinstein Company is involved."