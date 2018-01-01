Reese Witherspoon introduces fans to her body double

Reese Witherspoon has introduced her fans to her longtime body double Marilee Lessley.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Monday (13Aug18) to celebrate her doppelganger double, who has reportedly worked with the star on over five movies.

"Hey you guys, I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years," the 42-year-old actress gushed excitedly in a video of the smiling pair. "This is Marilee! And, she’s my double. Don’t we look alike?"

"We do, we totally look alike," replied stuntwoman Marilee, who has also starred in films such as Water for Elephants, Just Like Heaven and Evil Angel.

Reese then uploaded a selfie of the blonde bombshells, dressed in matching blue shirts and with their locks similarly straightened with a centre parting, to highlight their almost identical appearances.

In the post's caption, the Wild actress explained that Marilee was joining her on the set of the HBO hit drama Big Little Lies, where she plays meddling mother Madeline Mackenzie, as filming kicks off for the second series.

In her Stories, the actress added that their first project together had been the sequel to one of Reese's best-known projects - portraying Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 2. The mother-of-three recalled how the pair had wowed staff on set with their similar appearances and had continued to work together ever since.

"I met Marilee on Legally Blonde 2, and she looked so much like me and everybody (was) like, 'You look so much alike!' so she became my double," the starlet shared.

The duo then amused themselves by comparing their resemblances while pulling different poses, before the Walk the Line actress asked her fans to vote in a poll on whether they looked like "Twins" or "Literally identical" - the majority of which agreed unanimously on both.