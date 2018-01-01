Amy Schumer celebrates six-month wedding anniversary

Amy Schumer has celebrated reaching her first six months as a married woman.

The Trainwreck actress married chef Chris Fischer following in a surprise ceremony in Malibu, Californian, in February following a whirlwind romance.

And on Monday (13Aug18), the 37-year-old shared a selfie of herself and Chris on her Instagram account to mark reaching their first mini milestone together.

“Married 6 months today," Amy wrote in the accompanying caption. "I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning."

In the photo Amy and Chris are rugged up in hats and hoodies, and pose alongside the actress's dog Tati.

Amy and Chris' star-studded nuptials took place just three months after the two were photographed together for the first time and were attended by 80 guests including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David.

In April, the comic star refuted concerns raised by The View host Joy Behar who was worried that she may have rushed down the aisle.

“You know that I’m not like a fool. I’m not impulsive like that,” Amy said. “We have known each other for about a year now and we’ve been living together already for six months. So you know it’s not a long courtship but it’s not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel.

“I’m 36. I love my family, my friends, my work. I was like, ‘I’ll die alone. I don’t care.’ I’m not going to settle. I don’t want to settle. I met the one.”