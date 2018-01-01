Lindsay Lohan keen to make live-action Little Mermaid with Meryl Streep

Lindsay Lohan has publicly declared to Disney that Ariel from The Little Mermaid would be her dream role.

In recent years the Mean Girls star has taken a break from acting and has focused on building a nightclub empire in Greece, though she'll be back on the big screen in upcoming horror The Shadow Within.

And while she's busy filming a new MTV reality series based on her Greek ventures, it seems as though Lindsay is ready to go back to acting full time.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (14Aug18), Lindsay tagged Walt Disney Studios' bosses in an image from 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid, based on Hans Christian Andersen's tale, showing Ariel, the mermaid who dreams of being a human, and sea witch Ursula, and Lindsay declared that she wanted the part.

"My dream role with #MerylStreep," she wrote over the picture.

This isn't the first time Lindsay has shared her desire to play the flame-haired Disney princess; in 2017 she told her Instagram followers: "I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack."

It's not yet known if her public pleas have been listened to, as Disney executives have yet to announce the cast for the live-action remake of the story, which Rob Marshall is directing and Lin-Manuel Miranda is producing.

A separate Little Mermaid movie is about to be released in America and Britain, starring Shirley MacLaine and Poppy Drayton.

Live-action remakes of Disney animated classics Dumbo, Mulan and The Lion King will also be hitting theatres over the next two years.