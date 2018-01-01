Ryan Reynolds shares work email address during TV interview

Ryan Reynolds gave out his work email address so fans could receive his funny out-of-office message during a talk show interview on Monday (13Aug18).

The Deadpool actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about Aviation American Gin, which he became a co-owner of earlier this year (18), and admitted he wasn't used to having such a "genuine responsibility" with a business or being held accountable for his actions.

Ryan added that he is still getting the hang of setting up out-of-office emails when he goes on vacation, and was told to keep it short and formal. However, he didn't take the advice, and read out his second-ever attempt, which was "a bit of an overshare", on the late-night programme.

"This is the best time to give your father the best Aviation American Gin," he read from the email, which was sent out on U.S. Father's Day in June. "While my own father may be gone, the unspoken tension we shared is alive and well. This Father's Day you may not be able to give Dad a second chance, but you can give him a bottle of Aviation American Gin. Or if he died before either of you could even begin to comprehend the importance of closure, just get yourself a bottle."

The 41-year-old, who lost his father Jim in 2015, then told viewers that they could receive a new out-of-office reply if they emailed him.

"I have one right now if you email me at ryan@aviationgin.com," he said. "Probably shouldn't give my email out..."

Those who emailed the address received an automatic reply which read, "In the vicinity of 30 Rockefeller Center. Somewhere on the 7th floor. In studio 6B. Sitting on a grey chair. Lost in the eyes of Dreamy McDreamboat."

During the interview, he explained that he pursued the gin company after tasting it in a bar and just had to trust his gut as it's worked out for him before.

"I mean, 11 years ago, I remember reading a Deadpool comic and feeling like this is a once-in-a-lifetime connection, and then a few years later I met my wife and I was like, 'Oh I guess a once-in-a-lifetime connection can happen twice.' And then we had our children and that's when I realised I love gin," he joked.

Ryan was previously married to Scarlett Johansson before going to on to wed Blake Lively, the mother of their daughters James, three, and Inez, 22 months.