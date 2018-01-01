Mark Wahlberg's wife championing son's football career

Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham is convinced their eldest son has what it takes to become a National Football League (NFL) star after previously shunning the sport over injury concerns.

The Lone Survivor actor reveals former model Rhea used to be firmly against allowing their kids to play American football, but that all changed when 12-year-old Michael showed an interest in the game, and proved to be a promising talent.

"My wife, she's a football mum now," Mark told breakfast show Good Morning America. "She went from saying, 'We don't wanna play football, (because of) concussions,' all that stuff, to now, 'He's gonna be in the NFL. He's gonna win a Super Bowl.'

"I'm like, 'What if he decides to do something else?' She's like, 'Don't even bring it up.' So she is taking him to practice every day. If he's tired, he doesn't wanna go... it's not happening. She is on it!"

Rhea has since become the family's biggest NFL fan, and has even driven Mark out of his own living room whenever his beloved team, the New England Patriots, are playing.

"I can't even watch the Patriots in my own home anymore because she's obsessed," he laughed. "I mean, literally. She used to go away on the weekends the Patriots are playing 'cause God forbid if they lost... she would want to go to a hotel and be away from me. But now, I can't even sit in the same room and watch the game with her - she's an absolutely crazy person!"

Despite his wife's high hopes for young Michael to become a top footballer, Mark insists he will support their four kids in whatever profession they choose to pursue.

"My son, if he wants to be an artist, entertainer, whatever he wants to do, we're gonna support them (all their children)," he said. "I just encourage them to get the best education possible so they have a back-up plan."

And the action man admits he is secretly hoping they will show an interest in one day taking over some of his many business endeavours, including his family's Walhburgers fast food chain, his TV and filmmaking firms Closest to the Hole Productions and Unrealistic Ideas, and his new Chevrolet car dealership in Columbus, Ohio.

"They're gonna choose what they want to do, but I'm building all these great businesses that hopefully I can pass on to them and future generations," he added.