Mark Wahlberg eyeing soccer franchise purchase

Mark Wahlberg has expressed an interest in becoming the new owner of the Columbus Crew Soccer Club to keep the team in Ohio.

The Fighter star has been spending more time in Columbus of late after launching his own Chevrolet car dealership in the city last month (Jul18), and during a visit there on Monday (13Aug18), Wahlberg revealed he is always on the look out for new business opportunities - and adding a Major League Soccer team to his portfolio wouldn't be a bad idea.

He was asked about the possible venture in a chat with a reporter from local TV station ABC6, who suggested he consider buying the Columbus Crew Soccer Club from current owner Anthony Precourt to halt plans to relocate the franchise to Austin, Texas in the near future.

"Actually, you know what? I certainly would," Mark commented, admitting he knew the perfect person to turn to for advice.

"My dear friend Bob Kraft not only (owns) the (New England) Patriots (American football team), but he owns the New England Revolution (soccer team) as well," he mused. "I have a bunch of people who are involved."

"I think that may be something we need to discuss," Wahlberg added. "I became a huge, huge soccer fan. This World Cup really got me."

In the meantime, the actor is eager to build on his auto business and set up other dealerships in the Detroit, Michigan area with his partner Jay Feldman, because cars have always been a passion of his.

"I've always been (interested in cars)," Mark told breakfast show Good Morning America. "My last job that I was really passionate about I worked as a mechanic. I did tune-ups, oil changes, drove a tow truck; always been passionate about the car business. I'm only involved in businesses that I'm passionate about."