Outlaw King to open Toronto International Film Festival

Chris Pine's Robert the Bruce biopic, Outlaw King, will open the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The movie, directed by David Mackenzie, will have its world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall as the 43rd annual festival opens on 6 September (18).

Pine's latest real-life character was a 14th century Scottish king who led an army of outlaws to claim the English throne.

The historical epic, which reteams Pine and his Hell or High Water director, also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Florence Pugh.

"TIFF's opening night film, Outlaw King, tells a powerful story that is rich in drama, excitement, romance, and adventure," Piers Handling, the director & CEO of the festival, says. "Audiences are promised a thrilling journey back in time, as David Mackenzie masterfully unwraps history with taut dramatic flare and brings to life the true story of Scottish hero Robert the Bruce.

"Gripping performances led by Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson make this a classic, entertaining, and action-packed Festival opener."

The director adds, "Thank you, TIFF, for welcoming our film into the world. The Festival is the perfect launch pad for our realistic epic, and we are delighted to be the first Scottish film ever to open Toronto.

"I cannot imagine a better place to have our World Premiere. Scotland and Canada's histories are bound together, forged in the crucible of the struggles of history, bringing this day an affinity and sensibility that I hope will translate to a profound, visceral, and riotously entertaining experience. We have an amazing cast and crew working at the top of their game, and we are really looking forward to spreading some Scottish goodwill on the great city of Toronto."

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy - director Justin Kelly's adaptation of Savannah Knoop's memoir Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT LeRoy - will close this year's festival.