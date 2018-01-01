Priyanka Chopra flashes engagement ring for the first time

Priyanka Chopra has seemingly confirmed she's engaged to marry Nick Jonas by showing off her massive sparkler on social media.

It was reported in July (18) that the Jealous hitmaker had popped the question to Quantico actress Priyanka while they were celebrating her 36th birthday in London, and the star has now shown off the diamond for the first time.

On Tuesday night (14Aug18), Indian actress Raveena Tandon posted a selfie showing her and Priyanka pouting for the camera, and Priyanka's left arm is wrapped around her neck, putting her massive engagement ring on full display.

"Peecee and I getting our pouts in order (sic) !" Raveena wrote on Instagram, followed by the crying with laughter emoji.

According to People.com, the ring appears to be a customised Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes.

Priyanka was first rumoured to be seeing the singer in May, and they were subsequently spotted enjoying a series of dates. The Baywatch star reportedly took the 25-year-old to her native India to meet her mother Madhu in June, weeks after the Chains hitmaker attended his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City with the actress on his arm. They were later spotted rocking matching gold rings and have openly gushed about one another on social media.

However, Priyanka has made it clear that she won't be opening up about her love life any time soon.

"My entire life - my personal life - is not for public consumption," she said at a Q&A in India in August. "Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself... My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain to anyone."