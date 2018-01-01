Paris Hilton pushes back wedding date - report

Paris Hilton has reportedly moved the date of her wedding to The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka to accommodate her lavish plans.

According to editors at Page Six, the 37-year-old heiress has pushed back the date of the couple's nuptials to give her more time to plan the event.

The socialite, who starred in reality TV show The Simple Life with Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007, became engaged to her actor boyfriend of two years in January (18) while holidaying in the mountains of Aspen, Colorado, where Chris presented her with a 20-carat, $2 million (£1.6 million) diamond ring by Greene & Co.

“They were all set to get married in November,” a source told Page Six. “But they have pushed it to May. She wanted more time to plan.”

A representative for Paris had no comment, reported the publication.

Paris was reportedly planning a winter wonderland style wedding to reflect Chris' proposal. However, in an interview with Access Live in June, she admitted wedding planning has been "stressful" at times because her busy DJ schedule sees her travel 250 days a year.

"I'm on a plane basically everyday so planning has been very difficult," she told the news outlet.

The couple has reportedly hired party planner to the stars Colin Cowie, who has arranged events for Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, and Kim Kardashian, to plan the festivities, which will take place in Beverly Hills, and may even be televised.

"We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe," she told British newspaper The Sun.

When pressed for more details on her impending nuptials, the socialite promised her wedding dress will be very "elegant" and the ceremony will be small.

"It's going to be very hard (to narrow down the guest list) because I have friends from all around the world," she sighed. "It's going to be a hard choice or else I'll have like a million people there.”