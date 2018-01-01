Emma Stone explains why she shuns social media

Emma Stone shuns social media as she doesn't think sharing her life online would "be a positive thing" for her.

Stars like Kim Kardashian and her sisters document their every move with their millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter, while others just dip their toes in and post every now and again for promotional purposes.

But Oscar-winning actress Emma has now divulged the reason why she has decided to refrain entirely from social networks.

"I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me," she stated to America's Elle magazine. "If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them."

Elle cover star Emma also opened up about how important her friends are to her in the September issue. The 29-year-old, who counts Jennifer Lawrence and her frequent co-star Ryan Gosling as close pals, commented that to her, friendship "is everything" and just like family. In addition, she spoke about her upcoming 30th birthday in November.

"My twenties were a really interesting time, and there's been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It's weird how much turning 30 crystallises your life," she mused. "Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it's like, 'Now what do I actively want as an adult?'"

The La La Land actress currently has five projects in production, including TV show Maniac and Disney's live-action flick Cruella.