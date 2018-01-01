Mark Wahlberg still gets scolded by his mother

Mark Wahlberg isn't too old to receive a severe scolding from his mother every now and then.

The actor has taken on a diverse array of films over the course of his career, from playing a boxer in sports drama The Fighter to an action hero in the Transformers movie franchise.

In spite of his international success, Mark divulged during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (14Aug18) that his mother Alma still berates him, and once told him off in front of their parish priest, Fr. James Flavin.

"She's put me in my place many a time. Not too recently, but the worst and most embarrassing time was when I brought her out to L.A. with my parish priest Fr. Flavin. We go to this event, she wants to leave a little bit early, so I put her in the car with Fr. Flavin. They drive home. The limo driver gets lost for like five minutes," the 47-year-old recalled. "All of a sudden, I walk in the door and she's like, 'You f**king idiot.' I'm like, 'What the hell?' She's like, 'Who the f**k do you think you are?' I'm like what? 'You're not a f**king movie star, you're nothing.' I'm like, 'You were in a limousine with a priest, what was the problem?!'"

Mark went on to explain that he still isn't sure why Alma was mad at him, but noted that Fr. Flavin certainly got a kick out of their exchange.

"(He had) the biggest s**t-eating grin you've ever seen, waiting for me to send her to bed so we could have a bottle of wine. He drops more F-bombs than me, but only on the golf course," he laughed.

During the chat, Boston native Mark also spoke about his family's reality TV show Wahlburgers, which follows him and his two brothers Donnie and Paul Wahlberg as they run their chain of fast food restaurants. Alma makes appearances on Wahlburgers too, and the Hollywood star admitted his mother is the only member of the show that gets a pay increase every season.

"(Originally), she didn't want to do the show, her and my brother Paul were like, 'Absolutely not,'" he sighed. "But now, if I say, 'I don't know if we are going to do another season,' it's just dead silence and then it's like, 'What am I going to do?' It's given her a lot of joy and now she's famous on her own."