Lena Dunham celebrates hysterectomy anniversary with naked shot

Lena Dunham has posted naked photos of herself online to mark the nine-month anniversary of surgery to remove her uterus.

The 32-year-old Girls creator and star had a hysterectomy to relieve herself of endometriosis pain.

In a new Instagram post she celebrated the anniversary of the operation with an empowering photo and added the caption: "Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day. It’s also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy.

"I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny - I won’t ever do it the way I planned to."

She added: "My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center.

"My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like f**k even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy. Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for. Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day."

Lena recently confessed she is more content after gaining back the weight she lost while dieting extensively last year (17) - she dropped nearly 30 pounds (14 kilograms) by maintaining a hardcore diet and exercise regimen over several months.

Sharing a side-by-side photo of herself on the set of a short film shot in April, 2017, when she was several pounds thinner, alongside a recent image of herself at 162 pounds (73.5 kilograms), Lena revealed on Instagram last month (10Jul18) she is feeling happier and more comfortable in her body with more meat on her bones.

"On the left (image of a slimmer Lena): 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work," she captioned the dual image. "Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy.

"On the right (image of heavier Lena): 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits."