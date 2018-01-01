Filmmaker Tony Kaye casts robot as star of new film

Director Tony Kaye has made an unprecedented move into the future by casting a robot as the lead in his next film.

The American History X filmmaker will be employing a droid for his new comedy 2nd Born, with Deadline reporting Kaye and his producers plan to train the robot he has added to lead the ensemble in several different acting methods and techniques.

The filmmaker came up with the droid idea with his producer Sam Khoze and the pair is reportedly hoping to earn Screen Actors Guild Awards recognition for the wild move.

Although the robot plays the lead in 2nd Born, the movie is not about droids, and will centre on human relationships instead.

Kaye's robot casting isn't the only thing making the film unique - 2nd Born is made even more unusual because it is a sequel to 1st Born, a movie that hasn't even been released yet. Val Kilmer and Denise Richards star in 1st Born, co-directed by Ali Atshani and Kaye's 2nd Born producer Khoze, which focuses on "a young married couple, Iranian born Ben and American Kate, whose complicated first pregnancy forces their extended family, from differing backgrounds, to find common ground for the sake of the baby.”

Reza Sixo Safai portrays Ben while Taylor Cole takes on Kate in the film, which also stars Tom Berenger and is slated to hit theatres later this year (18).

Several cast members from 1st Born are expected to make an appearance in 2nd Born when the film begins shooting following the principle title's release by Lotus Entertainment.