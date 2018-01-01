Jesse Williams loses bid for new child support trial

Actor Jesse Williams has been denied a new trial in his ongoing dispute over child support with his estranged wife.

The Grey's Anatomy star has been locked in a bitter divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee over custody and child support for their daughter Sadie, four, and two-year-old son Maceo ever since they split in April, 2017 after almost five years of marriage.

Williams was granted joint custody in March (18), but Aryn subsequently filed papers seeking a steep increase in her monthly child support cheques, insisting she was footing the bill for much of their kids' expenses.

Her request for $50,000 (£39,000) a month was approved in June (18), while she won another $50,700 (£40,000) a month in spousal support.

According to her lawyer, Gary Fishbein, Williams earns more than enough to afford the bump in child support, as he reportedly banks $521,000 (£411,000) a month.

The actor appealed the child support ruling, claiming there was "insufficient evidence" to justify the amount, but during a hearing on Tuesday (14Aug18), the judge shut down his argument for a new trial and ordered Williams to pay up, according to The Blast.

He has yet to comment on the decision, but in his initial objection to Aryn's increase request, the 37 year old highlighted the former couple's agreement to not raise its kids in an extravagant manner.

"We agreed that our children should live a simple life without wasting money on extravaganza," he wrote in prior legal filings.

"A constant theme throughout our divorce proceedings has been Aryn marginalising me as a father and frustrating my custodial timeshare with the children. Aryn continues to engage in this type of behaviour and punish me for having a career and working hard to provide for our family."