Jack Osbourne shoots down estranged wife's request for alimony

Jack Osbourne is refusing to pay his estranged wife Lisa Stelly any spousal support.

The star has agreed to share custody of the pair's three children but is asking a judge to deny the alimony his former spouse has requested. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son is also shooting down her attempts for him to cover her legal fees.

Last month (Jul18), police were called to their home after he allegedly became involved in a physical altercation with Lisa's new boyfriend. Police officers were called to the house and a battery report was taken, but the man didn't want to press charges.

The couple wed in 2012 after four months of dating and called it quits in May (18) after five years of marriage. They announced the news in a statement insisting that they will "remain best friends" who are committed to raising their three daughters - Pearl, six, Andy, three, and Minnie, six months - together.

"Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work," they wrote. "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that."