Diane Kruger pictured with baby bump

Diane Kruger has been spotted with a prominent baby bump, seemingly confirming reports she is pregnant.

The Inglourious Basterds actress was rumoured to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, in May (18).

Neither of them have confirmed reports, but she was photographed with a baby bump when she stepped out in New York on Tuesday, the first time she had been snapped since the speculation surfaced.

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, the 42-year-old actress could be seen wearing a loose-fitting blue and white floral blouse, which lifted up and exposed the prominent bump when she raised her arm to hail a taxi from the side of the road. She also revealed that she was wearing maternity jeans, which have an elasticated waistband.

The images come just days after The Wall Street Journal claimed the couple had bought a semi-detached four-storey townhouse in New York's West Village together. They reportedly bought the 19th century property for $11.75 million (£9.2 million) in an off-market deal in July.

The German actress met Norman on the movie Sky in 2015 and they first sparked romance rumours in 2016.

The pregnancy speculation began in May when Diane turned her back on high fashion, form-fitting outfits in favour of oversized gowns at the Cannes Film Festival.

This will mark Diane's first child, while the American actor is father to a son named Mingus, 18, from his relationship with Danish model Helena Christensen.

Diane was previously married to French actor Guillaume Canet from 2001 and 2006, and was in a long-term relationship with Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson between 2006 and 2016.