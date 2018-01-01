Jessica Biel fully approves of drinking alone

Jessica Biel doesn't see anything wrong with drinking alone.

The actress made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (15Aug18), where host Stephen congratulated her on receiving her first Emmy Award nomination for her performance as Cora Tannetti in TV series The Sinner.

Jessica went on to share that she was in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, when she found out about the nomination and chose to celebrate by indulging in a glass of wine.

"I had all day to think about it. Normally if I was at home in L.A. someone's waking you up and you are sort of discombobulated and it's exciting. But I was waiting all day to hear what was going to happen," she recalled. "I was with my kid, I put him to bed, and I enjoyed a fabulous glass of champagne by myself. It was amazing. You know what, I like drinking alone (because there's no judgment). I'm sorry, I like it. I think it's cool, I think it's OK."

During the chat, Jessica also explained to fans that she is not starring in the second season of The Sinner but is acting as an executive producer. And while the actress, who is mother to son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake, is enjoying her new role, she sometimes misses being in front of the camera with her castmates.

"It's unbelievable," the 36-year-old said of producing. "But also, I get there and I feel left out. I want to be doing the scene."

The second series of The Sinner, which sees Bill Pullman reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose, is now airing on the USA Network.