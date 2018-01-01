Jack Osbourne agrees to quickie divorce

Jack Osbourne and his now ex-wife Lisa Stelly have settled their divorce in a hurry.

Sources tell TMZ, the TV personality has handed Lisa, the mother of his three kids, a "sizable cash payout" to end the marriage.

He's also paying "significant child support" and is covering the costs for the children's private schools, medical and other expenses.

Lisa filed for divorce in May (18).

In documents obtained by the outlet, Jack asked the judge overseeing the case to deny Lisa spousal support, but it appears that was because he was already planning to give his ex a large lump sum.

The divorce will become official exactly six months after she first filed her petition.

Meanwhile, Jack has agreed to share custody of the pair's three children but is asking a judge to dismiss Lisa's attempts for him to cover her legal fees.

Last month (Jul18), police were called to the couple's former marital home after Osbourne allegedly became involved in a physical altercation with Lisa's new boyfriend. Police officers were called to the house and a battery report was taken, but the man didn't want to press charges.

The couple wed in 2012 after four months of dating.

In a statement confirming the split, Jack and Lisa insisted they will "remain best friends" who are committed to raising their three daughters - Pearl, six, Andy, three, and Minnie, six months - together.

"Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work," they wrote. "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.

"We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that."