Vivica A. Fox wants to see Ronda Rousey in Kill Bill 3

Vivica A. Fox is backing wrestler Ronda Rousey's bid to become part of a possible Kill Bill 3.

Fox played Copperhead in the original movie, which was split into two parts, and she is now urging director Quentin Tarantino to consider writing a third installment.

And she thinks Mile 22 star Rousey would be the perfect star.

"I love Ronda Rousey," Fox tells TMZ. "So, you come join the Kill Bill franchise, 'cause we love kick-butt chicks and it's excellent casting for you to play Uma's daughter.

"And you can fight my daughter! And then Uma can be in the background talking about throwing blows on it. All right, I think that's excellent casting... It's been 15 years, so Quentin come on back."

Ronda made it clear she would love to play the daughter of Uma's character, Beatrix Kiddo, in a Kill Bill sequel last month (Jul18), telling the news outlet, "I wanna be a grown-up B.B. in Kill Bill 3 with Quentin Tarantino."

And it appears Tarantino could have a very easy time casting the film should he decide to make another Kill Bill - The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg has already revealed she's keen to play Copperhead's kid in the next instalment.

The ladies will all have to wait a while to hear if Quentin has another Kill Bill in him - the filmmaker is currently directing Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in period drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set in the late 1960s around the events that led to pregnant actress Sharon Tate's brutal death at the hands of serial killer Charles Manson's cult members The Family.