Milo Ventimiglia putting off romance for work and family

Actor Milo Ventimiglia is in no rush to find love and settle down after choosing to prioritise his work and family commitments.

The former Heroes star has won a whole new fanbase over the past two years, since starring in emotional TV drama This Is Us as family patriarch Jack Pearson, but Milo claims he isn't actively looking for romance, because he has been so focused on his art.

"Work takes such a precedent in my life, and I understand that I have a unique and rare opportunity to live the life that I live because of (my) career, and the opportunity to come and do things like this (interviews), and work on sets with different film directors and whatever," he told breakfast show Today.

Milo has also made more of an effort in recent years to spend quality time with his parents, instead of hitting the dating scene.

"I wrapped up a movie and I said, 'I need to spend more time with my mum and dad,'" he recalled. "I literally was like, I need to do things like that, so now I like to go see my mum and dad every weekend..."

The actor reveals any potential love interest would have to display a lot of "kindness" and "heart", but he firmly believes the perfect relationship will come around when the time is right.

"(I'm gonna) wait for it to happen," he smiled.

The 41 year old has previously found love on set - he dated his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel from 2002 to 2006, and romanced his Heroes castmate Hayden Panettiere for less than two years until February, 2009.

Bledel has since gone on to marry her Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser, the father of her son, who was born in the autumn of 2015, while Hayden recently called off her engagement to retired Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. They became engaged in 2013 after four years together, and welcomed daughter Kaya in 2014.