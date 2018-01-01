Paul Walker's brothers want to reprise his Fast and the Furious role

Paul Walker's brothers are open to reprising his The Fast and the Furious role in future films.

The actor, who gained international fame for his performance as Brian O'Conner in the street racing franchise, died at the age of 40 in a tragic car accident in 2013 while shooting Furious 7.

Paul's younger brothers Caleb and Cody Walker were used as stand-ins to complete his remaining scenes in the flick, and they have now stated that they would be interested in appearing in more movies as a tribute to their sibling.

"I just hope we get to - I don't know - have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again. That's my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies," Caleb, 40, told The Associated Press, while 30-year-old Cody added: "I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it'd have to be tasteful... He was the real deal, the real car guy."

In Furious 7, which was released in 2015, Paul's face was digitally superimposed over his brothers' performances. The film concluded with Brian driving off into the sunset, with the open ending indicating that he is still alive in the Fast universe, and he was also briefly mentioned in 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

Caleb and Cody have most recently been promoting I Am Paul Walker, a documentary directed by Adrian Buitenhuis which examines Paul's life and contains interviews with his friends and family.

And while it was important for the brothers to fill in for Paul in the Furious 7, Caleb admitted that it was hard for him to think about the film sometimes, though he is proud of the legacy it provides.

"I think one day, when our kids are little older and we are able to share that experience with them and be like, 'Hey look, this is your uncle Paul. He was the greatest guy in the world and here we are being able to portray him and finish up this movie for him," he shared.

Fast spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is the next film due to be released in the franchise.