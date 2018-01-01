Viola Davis to present Steve McQueen with BAFTA's John Schlesinger Britannia Award

Viola Davis will present Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen with BAFTA's John Schlesinger Britannia Award in October (18).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, BAFTA Los Angeles announced on Thursday (16Aug18) that the British director, who won a Best Picture Oscar in 2014 for movie 12 Years a Slave, would be this year's recipient of the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing at the organisation's 2018 Britannia Awards.

The filmmaker will be presented with the honour by Viola, who is the lead actress in his highly anticipated film Widows, which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, at the awards event in Los Angeles in October.

Previous recipients of the award include Ava DuVernay, Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and Kathryn Bigelow.

The honour comes as McQueen's fourth feature as a director - following 12 Years a Slave, Shame and Hunger - is building significant buzz in Hollywood, with the heist movie boasting a female-led cast including Viola, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki.

It is based on a 1980s British television series written by Lynda La Plante about a group of women who embark on a robbery after their husbands are killed.

The show made a big impression on the London-born director, who decided to follow up his 2013 Oscar-winning film with a woman's story.

"I remember seeing Lynda La Plante's TV show Widows at 13 years old," McQueen told the Chicago Sun-Times. "The idea that these women achieved something no one thought they had the capability of doing left a big impression on me, especially at a time in my life when I was being judged in the same way," explained McQueen, who has previously spoken of the institutional racism he experienced during his school years.

"Many years later, when I first came to Hollywood, I was struck by how many talented actresses weren't working," he continued. "I decided then that after I made a movie about slavery that I wanted to make a female-driven film."

McQueen’s version has been relocated to Chicago and also stars Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The 2018 Britannia Awards take place 26 October at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.