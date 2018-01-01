Tiffany Haddish certain she would 'thrive in space'

Tiffany Haddish is adamant that she would "thrive in space" if she had the right companion.

The Girls Trip actress was put on the spot during a chat with TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his Three Ridiculous Questions segment, which aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (16Aug18).

To open, Jimmy asked Tiffany if she could cope in outer space, to which she explained that she would be fine to head to the moon as long as she had a man with her.

"I know I would thrive in space, if there is a man there with me. If there is a female with me, I'm not going to thrive because we can't reproduce," she said, to which Jimmy replied, "What if he's old?"

"That's fine, that's cool with me. I'll change his space diaper," Tiffany laughed. "That sperm still work."

Next up, Jimmy asked Tiffany what name she would give to a robot butler and she responded, "I like the name James."

The presenter then asked if she chose the name because of him, and Tiffany seemed genuinely stunned to learn of his real name.

"Your name is Jimmy... (James is) your real name? I didn't know that. Looks like somebody about to get their credit checked," the 38-year-old smiled.

In addition, Jimmy queried Tiffany over what she views as the "best thing" about white people. And after taking a long pause, the Night School star gave an unusual response.

"I mean, it depends on the person," she sighed. "Some white guys, they take their shirt off and I'm like, 'Dang, you got translucent nipples, that's crazy!'"