Zoe Kravitz thrilled by Meryl Streep's praise over her bowling technique

Zoe Kravitz was thrilled to receive praise from Meryl Streep during a recent tenpin bowling game.

The actress and singer is reprising her role as Bonnie Carlson in the upcoming second series of Big Little Lies, with the three-time Oscar winner joining the cast as Mary Louise Wright.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (16Aug18), Zoe shared that the cast had gone on several excursions during the shoot but her favourite event was a night at a bowling alley.

"I'm O.K. (at bowling), I got a strike," she recalled. "And Meryl, I think, is very dedicated to everything that she does, so she was really into the game and I got a strike and she turned to me and said, 'You're my hero!' And I know it was just bowling and I know she didn't mean it but time slowed down and I looked deep into her eyes and I was like, 'I'm your hero?'"

Further on in the chat, Zoe went on to speak a little bit about her famous parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and what it was like to grow up in Hollywood circles.

And while she is adamant that she had a fairly normal upbringing, she did meet music icon Prince on several occasions and, in fact, actually found him "annoying" in one instance.

"I was 18 and I was at a club and I was dancing, all of a sudden I feel someone tap on my shoulder and I turn... I'm like, 'I know I know this person,' and I look and I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's Prince,'" the 29-year-old remembered of one meeting, adding that she then invited the star, who died in 2016 at the age of 57, to her music gig the next night.

While Prince enjoyed her show, Zoe recalled how he wouldn't stop talking to her during the afterparty about "the most beautiful woman" he met at the bar and she really had to encourage him to chat to that woman instead.

"I think they ended up hitting it off and I think they even left. And I was like, 'Finally, Prince has gone.' He was a little annoying. But only in that moment and I love Prince, just to be very clear," she smiled.