Cheryl’s ‘friends worry as Liam moves on’

Cheryl’s friends are reportedly worried about her following news her ex Liam Payne has already moved on.

One Direction star Liam, who has spent much of the last 18 months forging a solo career, and Cheryl welcomed their son Bear in March 2017, but decided to end things in July (18) after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Liam, 24, has since been spotted out with American heiress Maya Henry and model Cairo Dwek, while 35-year-old Cheryl has thrown herself back into work, including her new gig as judge on Simon Cowell’s latest TV show The Greatest Dancer, alongside Matthew Morrison.

“Her pals say Cheryl feels Liam has been living it up as single guy while she’s at home with Bear – yet she feels like she’s faced the biggest backlash,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine.

“Friends worry that Cheryl will find it hurtful to see Liam surrounded by lots of women so soon after their split. Maya also bears a resemblance to Cheryl, and her friends fear that similarity might make her friendship with Liam hard for Cheryl to take.”

The insider also says Cheryl was left unamused by recent remarks Snoop Dogg made, where he offered to take the former boyband star out clubbing in Vegas and party with hot women to forget his troubles.

“Snoop’s comments are annoying for Cheryl and also insensitive given how recently they split. No one wants to see their ex being publicly set up with other women, it’s humiliating,” the insider said.