Vanessa Hudgens was distracted by canine co-stars in her latest film

Vanessa Hudgens struggled to focus on acting while she was surrounded by dogs in her latest film.

The actress stars in family-friendly flick Dog Days, in which the lives of a group of Los Angeles residents become interconnected thanks to their pet pooches.

And though Vanessa insisted the animal-filled feature was “perfect” for her, she was constantly distracted by her canine co-stars.

“My biggest challenge, working on set, was just that I wanted to play with the dogs,” she laughed in an interview with Collider. “They were just so adorable. In between takes, I was definitely sneaking off and you could find me in a pit of puppies.”

And the dog-loving High School Musical star praised the animals for being the most well-behaved and well-trained that she’s ever been around.

In fact, she loved them so much that she didn’t mind them dominating the camera’s attention.

“They all stole the spotlight, all the time, because they’re so adorable,” she gushed. “I was glad to hand the spotlight over to them. I love dogs so much. Anytime they have a moment to shine, I feel like such a proud parent, even though I have no connection to this dog, whatsoever.”

When it comes to highlights, she recalled a very funny moment involving one of the dogs and her co-star Jon Bass.

“I remember one day specifically where Jon Bass had to get humped on set by a dog. I just thought it was so hysterical how this dog had learned to hump on cue and could do it perfectly,” the 29-year-old giggled. “We had to wait on Jon because he could not stop laughing, rightfully so.”