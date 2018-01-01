Kylie Jenner: 'I love myself more after becoming a mum'

Kylie Jenner is learning to love herself more since becoming a mum earlier this year (18).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has landed her first Vogue cover on the Australian edition of the fashion publication, and in an accompanying interview, she opens up about how motherhood has affected her.

The reality star and makeup mogul explains things haven't changed too much since giving birth to her daughter Stormi, with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, but parenthood has given her a new perspective on life.

"I don't think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum," she tells Vogue Australia. "I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I'm trying to be... I mean, I'm already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

The 21-year-old previously revealed she created her famous lip kits for her Kylie Cosmetics company because of the insecurities she had about her own lips. However, now that she has Stormi, she doesn't want to focus on what she perceives to be her flaws because she wants to set a good example for her little girl.

"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," she adds. "Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears."

"It's just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her," Kylie says. "I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn't like her ears, and then I didn't like them either? I just want to teach her that. I'm trying to love myself more."