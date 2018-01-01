Emily Ratajkowski still 'figuring out' feminism

Emily Ratajkowski has hit back at people who have accused her of preaching feminist doctrine.

The actress rose to prominence in 2013 after appearing scantily clad in the music video to Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines and is still happy to bare her body on social media today.

Emily has accused critics of sexism, previously tweeting: "I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots." However, she has now admitted that she is still "figuring out" the complicated spectrum of female equality and emancipation.

"I think that there's a weird self-seriousness that surrounds me. But just because I have some things to say about some things doesn't mean that I think I'm some sage gifting wisdom," the 27-year-old insisted in an interview with Byrdie. "What I always try to say about being a feminist is like, I'm just figuring it out and that's how feminism should be... It's definitely a weird accident that people are like, 'She really thinks she knows what she's talking about,' and I'm like, 'No, I don't!' Let's just talk about it in general. It's a conversation, you know?"

Emily also opened up about her new, more relaxed attitude to life, which she believes benefits her marriage. The I Feel Pretty star married actor/producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February (18).

"I've just gotten to the point where basically I've given up on FOMO (fear of missing out)," the brunette beauty commented. "(My husband's) work is so much tied to doing stuff at night. And honestly for me, sometimes I like that. I'm like, you go do your thing. I'm gonna be here taking care of myself, and then tomorrow I will be a better wife because I'll feel rested, you know?"