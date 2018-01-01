Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome Priyanka Chopra into Jonas family

Sophie Turner and her fiance Joe Jonas have publicly welcomed Priyanka Chopra into the family following her engagement to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick finally confirmed their engagement with matching posts on Instagram on Saturday (18Aug18), and Sophie, who got engaged to Nick's older brother Joe in October (17), took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

"First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such (a) beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law," the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star captioned the official engagement snap of Nick and Priyanka.

"I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas."

Nick's big brother Joe also congratulated the couple, and posted on Twitter and Instagram: "I couldn't be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you."

It was reported that Nick had shut down exclusive jewellery store Tiffany and Co. while in London to buy the stunning engagement ring. The singer and actor then popped the question while celebrating Priyanka's 36th birthday in the city.

And Nick's father, Kevin Sr., also congratulated the couple on their engagement, after he flew to India with wife Denise to meet his future daughter-in-law's family.

"So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement," he wrote on Instagram.

In their engagement announcement, Nick wrote, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," alongside a sweet snap of the couple embracing, with the Quantico star's huge diamond ring on show. Priyanka shared the same image, and swooned: "Taken.. With all my heart and soul."