Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves suspect they were married for real in Dracula

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are convinced they are "married in real life" because an actual Romanian priest conducted their characters' movie ceremony in 1992 film Dracula.

Director Francis Ford Coppola cast the stars as lovers in his adaptation of the gothic Bram Stoker novel 26 years ago, and had a local religious leader brought in to perform the wedding of their characters Mina Murray and Jonathan Harker.

Although the vows they recited were all for the cameras, Winona has a sneaking suspicion the ceremony itself may actually have been legitimate.

"We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," the Stranger Things actress told Entertainment Weekly in a joint interview with Keanu.

"In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest," she recalled. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

"We said yes?" asked Keanu, as Winona confirmed the vow exchange had been shot on Valentine's Day (14Feb).

"Oh my gosh, we're married!" he quipped.

Ironically, the revelation emerged as the two old colleagues promoted their upcoming film Destination Wedding, a romantic drama in which they play miserable guests at a mutual friend's big day who happen to hit it off.

In actuality, Winona, 46, has never been legally married, although she has been in a relationship with Scott Hahn since 2011.

Keanu, who turns 54 next month (Sep18), has also never walked down the aisle in real life.

The movie is set for release in the U.S. on 24 August (18).