Estranged sister of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'in talks' for Celebrity Big Brother

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister Samantha is reportedly in talks to replace adult actress Stormy Daniels in the line-up for Britain's Celebrity Big Brother.

Stormy, who claims to have been paid to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, quit the reality TV show shortly before the live launch of the latest season on Thursday night (16Aug18), and now reports suggest Samantha Markle is being lined up as her replacement.

The 53 year old has become known for openly criticising Prince Harry's new wife for failing to invite other relatives to the royal wedding in Windsor, England in May (18), and for allegedly turning her back on their father, Thomas Markle, after pulling out of plans to walk his daughter down the aisle at the last minute.

The family patriarch had initially cancelled after staging a series of paparazzi photos for cash, before suffering a heart attack which required emergency surgery.

Producers reportedly hope that if Samantha signs on, she will continue to rant about Meghan and the royals for TV viewers.

A source tells The Sun on Sunday she is still in "tentative discussions" to appear on the popular reality series, in which contestants are holed up in a secluded house with no connection to the outside world, with cameras monitoring their every move.

"Producers have been in touch with Samantha, but swore her to secrecy," the insider said, claiming she has been tweeting about not featuring on Celebrity Big Brother in an effort to throw off reporters.

"Big Brother bosses know that her opinions on Meghan would be as big a storyline as Stormy's thoughts on Donald Trump," they added. "It would be a huge ratings winner."

If Samantha does enter the Big Brother house, her famous sister won't be watching - the Duchess is said to have flown from London to Toronto, Canada this weekend (18-19Aug18) to visit friends without Prince Harry, her first solo trip abroad since their wedding. Former actress Meghan was previously based in Toronto while filming her legal drama Suits.

Meanwhile, their father Thomas is continuing to court the press with his cutting comments about Meghan's new in-laws, likening the royal family to a cult.

"They are cult-like - like Scientology - because they are secretive," he told The Sun on Friday. "They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don't have to hear (public criticism).

"Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them - as they won't answer."