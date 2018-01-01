Idris Elba embracing midlife crisis as 50 looms

Actor and DJ Idris Elba is constantly "digging deeper" to face his fears as part of his midlife crisis.

The Thor star will celebrate his 46th birthday next month (Sep18), but instead of taking a step back from showbusiness, the Brit is busier than ever, juggling film and TV projects with DJ gigs around the world, as well as launching his own record label, and designing clothes for top streetwear brand Superdry.

He's also been exploring his daredevil side for various small screen documentaries, including last year's (17) Discovery Network series Idris Elba: Fight, chronicling the hunk's efforts to become a professional kickboxer in just 12 months.

Idris admits he's always taking on new challenges because he doesn't want to get to old age and regret not making the most of his life while he's fit and able.

"There comes a time when you get to 40, 45, where you're like, 'Oh s**t, I'm losing my youth, I'm facing 50,'" he tells The Observer Magazine. "You're on this cusp and it's not like you can make new experiences so much, because you've probably covered it all.

"So part of this journey of digging deeper into my fears is the idea that I'm getting older. I'm probably annoying to people, going, 'F**king hell, he never sits still.' But we all die, we've got plenty of time to sit still."

In addition all of his professional endeavours, Idris is also preparing to wed for the third time, after proposing to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a London screening of his directorial debut Yardie in February (18).

The romantic gesture came as a surprise to fans, as he had previously insisted he wasn't interested in marriage after two divorces.

"I fell in love. That's it...," he shrugged of his change of heart. "I just feel in love and want to be with that person for the rest of my life."